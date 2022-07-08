Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur has admitted he can’t understand why prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard was dropped from Brad Fittler’s NSW Blues side following his impressive effort in the series opener.

But while it’s disappointing for the man they call ‘RCG’, Arthur is happy to benefit from his inclusion in the Eels squad for this weekend’s key clash against Wests Tigers, who have already been his side earlier this season.

“It’s disappointing for Reg. I thought he did what he needed to do (in Game I)” Arthur said.

“I don’t pick the Blues side but we’re happy with what he does for us.”

As one of just three Blues forwards to make over 100 metres in Game I, Campbell-Gillard’s sudden omission was surprising.

But more perplexing has been Fittler’s refusal to call on Campbell-Gillard again following injuries to Payne Haas and Jordan McLean, handing Newcastle’s Jacob Saifiti his Origin debut despite the Knights' poor form and the fact he’s started from the bench in seven of his last eight games.

“(Campbell-Gillard) is a good front-rower, a play-one front-rower. He takes the tough carries for you, gets down, plays the ball, and does a lot of work in defence,” said Arthur.

Despite their strength on paper and the fact they’re the only team to beat the Penrith Panthers in 2022, the Eels have struggled for consistency after a strong start to the year.

Recent losses to South Sydney and the Bulldogs have seen them fall to sixth place, four points away from fourth-placed Cronulla. Arthur and his playmakers need to right the ship if the Eels are any hope of avoiding another year of disappointment.

“It’s when a couple of things go against us, we’re snowballing out of control,” said Arthur of the team’s recent form.

“Blokes are trying too hard to make things happen on their own.”