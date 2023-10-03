Leigh Leopard coach Adrian Lam has confirmed that son and star playmaker Lachlan Lam will return to the NRL.

The admission from Adrian Lam comes after Leigh Leopards were knocked out of the Super League finals by Hull Kingston Rovers. After the game, Lam admitted that the Leopards will only have son Lachlan Lam "for a short time" as he prepares to make his way back to the NRL via Serious About Rugby League.

Although Lachlan Lam has re-signed with the club until the end of the 2025 season, it is likely he could make his long-awaited return to Australia after the end of next season.

The Papua New Guinea international and former Roosters playmaker has been a revelation in the Super League and has helped guide the Leopards to success in the competition after being promoted from the second tier at the beginning of the year.

His incredible form has seen him linked to several clubs, including the Canberra Raiders, as multiple clubs tried to lure him to a return to the NRL.

Lachlan grew up in the Eastern Suburbs from a rugby league family. His father, Adrian Lam, is a former Queensland Maroons captain who appeared in 14 State of Origin games between 1995-2000 and played 146 NRL games for the Roosters across seven seasons.

Before moving to England to play with the Leigh Leopards, Lachlan Lam appeared in 31 games for the Roosters between 2019-2022. A member of the club's youth system since age 13, he earned selection into the Queensland U16 team in 2014.

While he was the first-choice five-eighth for the Roosters in 2021, playing a total of 20 games, his spot was overtaken by Luke Kleary and Sam Walker. His original move to England was also marked by his father earning the head coaching role of Leigh.

“Lachlan signing a new two-year deal represents one of the biggest, if not the biggest, signings our club has made in a few years," Leigh Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said at the time of Lam's re-signing.

“There has been a lot of speculation around Lachlan and his future, and we have kept in constant dialogue with him and his agent. I am delighted to get it over the line and it represents a huge statement of intent by the player and club.

“Lachlan's form has been a big reason behind the team doing so well this year, and so to be able to put an end to the speculation is a real plus.

“Lachlan made a great debut in the Summer Bash last year and in the second half of last season played a big part in the team achieving promotion."