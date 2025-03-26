Canberra Raiders enforcer and club legend, Josh Papali'i, has been linked to a move to England for the 2026 season.

All Out Rugby League confirmed last week that clubs were aware the Queensland prop could make the move to the Super League, and it has now been reported that St Helens RLFC have taken particular interest in his services.

According to The League Scene, the United Kingdom-based club has "made initial enquiries" with his management in the hopes of luring the 32-year-old to their club in 2026.

The news comes as reports of St Helens' pursuit of Penrith Panthers forward Scott Sorenson have gone cold, with many believing the club's chances of securing Papali'i are much higher.

The club is in need of a star to join their squad, with overseas guns Agnatius Paasi, Curtis Sironen, and Moses Mbye off-contract.

Enforcer Morgan Knowles is also set to depart for the Dolphins, leaving a forward-sized hole that Papali'i would fill perfectly.

While we have yet to hear the Raiders' response to the enquiry, with the rise of big men Corey Horsburgh and Joseph Tapine.

They also have a stack of young forwards cementing their spots in first grade, shaving off Papali'i's $800,000 contract could relieve pressure off the club's salary cap.

Papali'i has been one of the best props in the competition for well over a decade, playing over 300 matches in the Green Machine, while also representing Queensland and Australia.

While the 110kg enforcer has slowed down in the latter years of his career, there's no doubt his experience and tenacity will make him a boon for St Helens and the Super League as a whole.