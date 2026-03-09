Nathan Cleary has weighed in on Zac Lomax's impending departure to rugby union, suggesting the star back may been too hasty in his decision to leave the NRL.

Lomax, who has been one of the game's most electric strike weapons in recent seasons, made his contract call after Eels settlement in an announcement on Monday morning.

Speaking on Channel Nine's 100% Footy, the Panthers halfback didn't hold back when asked about Lomax's move.

"[Lomax] jumped the gun early leaving Parra," Cleary said.

Cleary's comments reflect a broader frustration felt by the NRL losing a marquee talent to rival codes.

"We're losing such a great player from our game," he said, acknowledging just how damaging the exit of a player of Lomax's calibre is for the NRL's overall product.

The Panthers star also suggested Lomax should have sought more clarity on the details of the R360 venture before committing, hinting the deal may not have been straightforward as it appeared on the surface.

"We want the best talent staying in the NRL," Cleary added.

There is hope from Cleary's side that despite the messy circumstances of Lomax's contract call, that there is potential for Lomax to succeed in Rugby Union.

“Obviously he's got that opportunity with the World Cup next year in rugby union and to take that on.

“I think he's such a threat in the air so I'd love to be able to see that and (for him) to take that over to union.

"You've also got Joseph Suaalii over there so hopefully they all end up back in league, that would be nice.”