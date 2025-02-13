Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary has laughed off claims he would be remembered as Australia's version of Tom Brady after the opening of the 2025 NRL season.

The Panthers travel to Las Vegas in the second season of the NRL's experiment, with the four-time defending premiers set to clash with the Cronulla Sharks.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys told News Corp that Cleary would become Australia's version of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, but Cleary, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald laughed off that claim.

“That's complete rubbish. I don't feel comfortable with that because he's just on a whole different level, just an out-and-out winner,” Cleary said.

“It's just trying to promote our games. The American market is something that I see as tough, but it's pretty cool, I think that they'll enjoy it.”

The Panthers, who have won four straight premierships, have utilised Cleary as a match-winner in their grand finals, although he missed much of the regular season through injury in 2024.

The star halfback, who is also an Origin player but will be in the fight to gain his jersey back from Mitchell Moses this year, will have a new role to play this year following the departure of Jarome Luai.

Cleary will still wear the number seven, but it will likely be alongisde Parramatta recruit Blaize Talagi, and Cleary said he was simply out to improve and get better this year, rather than talk about a fifth straight premiership.

“At the end of the day, I'm not thinking too much about the fifth – it's sort of just a constant chase of the journey and getting better,” he said.

“If those premierships do come along the way, they're just a byproduct of hard work to be honest.

"I'd love to be able to win five, but I'd love to be able to win six, seven more. That's not something I think about too much.

“We're very outcome-focused and more involved and value the present moment and being process-driven.”

The Panthers and Sharks will headline in America, while in the earlier game of the second year in Las Vegas, the Canberra Raiders will face the New Zealand Warriors, while the program of games also expands to see an English Super League clash between the Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, while the Australian Jillaroos will also play a Test against England's national women's team.

All four games will be played on Sunday, March 2 (AEDT) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas over what is expected to be a nine-hour window.