Penrith Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary has admitted the depth in his squad for 2025 is younger after another round of departures at the end of 2024.

The NRL salary cap was never meant to let a team win four premierships in a row, but attempting number five might finally be the spanner to break the back of the all-conquering men from the foot of the mountains.

After falling short to the Melbourne Storm on Thursday evening, Penrith have slumped to just one win from their opening three games, losing both after returning from Las Vegas, and will now have to do things the hard way in the coming weeks.

Next week they will be without Nathan Cleary, who was ruled out of Thursday night's grand final rematch against the Melbourne Storm with Category 1 concussion symptoms just eight minutes into the contest.

That left Blaize Talagi to partner Jack Cole in the halves, while the four-time premiers were also missing New South Wales Blues State of Origin fullback Dylan Edwards to injury.

The coach admitted post game that things will be tougher this year, but also suggested his younger players would be better for the game against Melbourne.

“We have obviously lost a few players that have been key, but we have done that before,” Cleary said during the post-match press conference.

“I suppose our depth has got younger certainly over the last couple of years, so I agree on that point.

“But those guys it won't hurt them going through that game tonight and I'm sure they will be better for the run.”

Nathan Cleary missed much of 2024, but if the same happens in 2025 due to injury or other reasons, the Panthers simply don't have the same ready-made replacement as last year, when Jarome Luai shuffled from the number six to the number seven on a regular basis.

Luai's departure to the Wests Tigers likely leaves Brad Schneider as the first back-up in the number seven, a jersey he could well wear next weekend against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Penrith also lacked the experience of James Fisher-Harris on Thursday evening, with Moses Leota at times looking rattled attempting to lead a young forward pack.