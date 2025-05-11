Both Cameron Ciraldo and Ricky Stuart have attempted to evade questions around Jaeman Salmon's try celebration during Saturday afternoon's come back win for the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Salmon, who has also picked up an injury out of the game, scored a try as part of the come back and appeared to utter the words 'weak gutted dog' while pointing to the Bulldogs logo on his jersey.

That was in reference to a previous comment from Stuart directed at Salmon during 2022 when the utility was still at the Penrith Panthers, but Stuart said he simply doesn't care about the try celebration when asked.

"Honestly, how much do you really think I care about that?" Stuart asked during his post-match press conference.

Ciraldo opened up on the celebration a little bit more, but said emotions would have been running high during the game, which was Canberra's first regular season sell out in decades.

"I don't think we were ahead on the scoreboard at the time, so I think that's between him and Ricky, and we will get on with playing footy," Ciraldo said on the celebration.

"It was such a great atmosphere today, so I'm sure emotions would have been high. I get that."

Salmon was confirmed by Ciraldo to be in a moon both post game, but there was no update provided on the severity of the injury.

The Bulldogs came back from 20-0 down at halftime to win the game by ten points in a stunning comeback to continue their run at the top of the NRL ladder.