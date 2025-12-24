Players are on leave, presents are being opened, and food is being prepared to be consumed.
But what does your club want under the Christmas tree in 2025?
Here is what's on the wishlist for every team this year.
To all our readers, the Zero Tackle team wishes you a very Merry Christmas and happy holidays.
Brisbane Broncos
Reece Walsh to close the gap between floor and ceiling
The final eight weeks of the 2025 NRL season from Reece Walsh were among the best we have ever seen from an individual player.
But finding consistency on a level - even if not quite as high as what he was able to produced during Brisbane's incredible run to the premiership - will be the next key to Reece Walsh's development.
What we have seen with the game's greatest players of all-time is a level of consistency unparalleled. Certainly, the modern day greatest fullback in the sport, James Tedesco, has done just that.
Walsh's ceiling may actually be greater than that of Tedesco, and if he can find some consistency, there is no reason to believe the Broncos can't be favourites to go back-to-back.