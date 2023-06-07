It may be more than one month away, but Daly Cherry-Evans is set to play his 300-game milestone away from his home ground of Brookvale Oval.

Providing he stays injury and suspension-free, the Manly skipper is set to play the milestone game away from home at either Wollongong against the Dragons or at the SCG against the Roosters.

Only the second player in Sea Eagles history to reach 300 games for the club (when he reaches the milestone), the halfback won't be able to celebrate the unique achievement at home, unlike Raider Jarrod Croker this weekend.

While it is still possible for Cherry-Evans to play game 300 at Brookvale Oval (now named 4 Pines Park), he will have to be rested twice.

This is unlikely to happen, considering the club is under pressure to reach the finals and is currently in 10th position on the ladder.

"I knew his 300th was coming up but for me, it's just a matter of focusing on this week's game," said Manly coach Anthony Seibold via News Corp.

"I haven't put any thought into it as yet. Honestly, I'd have to have a think about it. As it approaches, as a club, I'm sure we will put some thought into it."

Cherry-Evans will play his 295th game this weekend against the Dolphins before heading off to Origin camp with Queensland. He will then play his next four games against the Storm, Roosters, Cowboys and Sharks before lining up for his 300th game.

The only Manly player to appear in more games for the club is legendary playmaker Cliff Lyons, who appeared in 309 games for the club.

If he remains injury and suspension-free, Cherry-Evans should play his 300th game on Saturday, July 29, against the Dragons at WIN Stadium in Wollongong.