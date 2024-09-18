Daly Cherry-Evans has taken the early lead of Zero Tackle's NRL finals MVP after being the only player to record a perfect 20 votes during the opening weekend.

Coming during the Sea Eagles' sudden death comeback win over the Canterbury Bulldogs at a packed out Accor Stadium, the Queensland Maroons' veteran stood up when it counted to be named man of the match by all four of our judges.

Nathan Cleary, Harry Grant, Dylan Edwards andJ Jahrome Hughes all fired for the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm respectively ahead of their week off, while Kalyn Ponga, who recorded 18 votes, was the highest vote-getter in the Newcastle Knights loss to the North Queensland Cowboys.

As a reminder how this works, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the finals, as we did during the regular season.

Given the finals are a much shorter campaign, it's likely only players who make the grand final will be able to take out the final prize.

QLD Country Bank NQL 28 FT 16 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Here are all the votes from the opening weekend's qualifying and elimination finals.

Top ten

1. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles) - 20 votes

2. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers) - 19 votes

3. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm) - 18 votes

3. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights) - 18 votes

5. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers) - 16 votes

5. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm) - 16 votes

7. Viliame Kikau (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 15 votes

7. Kyle Feldt (North Queensland Cowboys) - 15 votes

9. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys) - 12 votes

10. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm) - 11 votes

Leaderboard correct as at September 18.

Head to Zero Tackle's NRL finals hub for the full leaderboard.