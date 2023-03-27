A boxing champion, a rugby 7s New South Wales U15s representative, a netball premiership player, a mother and now a rugby league player for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Kate Fallon is eyeing the dream to play in the NRLW.

With the continual growth of female rugby league in Australia, more girls and women are becoming involved in the ever-growing sport.

Each week, Zero Tackle will be conducting interviews with players from the Tarsha Gale Cup as they try and chase their dream of representing one of ten teams in the NRLW.

Brought up in Sydney and Bathurst, Kate Fallon is the current captain of the South Sydney Rabbitohs. A club that she has idolised from a very young age.

Fallon admitted that it was a dream come true to not only represent Souths but be named as the captain.

"I've always gone for Souths. So I'm really proud to be able to play and I was excited this year to pull on the red and green," she said.

It is Fallon's first year with the Rabbitohs having joined them from the Bulldogs. Her decision has added another dimension to the Rabbitohs' back row and she has led the team with her leadership.

Speaking about her decision to join Souths from the Bulldogs, Fallon thanked Dale Jackson (Rabbitohs Tarsha Gale Cup coach) for giving her the opportunity to represent her childhood club.

"When I had the opportunity over here, I was with Dale last year and when he gave me the opportunity over here I just took it with both hands.

"I was really excited for the opportunity."

Beginning to play footy as a four-year-old at La Perouse Panthers, she then moved away to Bathurst where she shifted her focus to playing Rugby 7s, where she represented the U15s NSW Waratahs side.

After being scouted from the Waratahs' side, from then on she has been determined to reach her NRLW dream. Having represented the NSW talent squad for U15s and U16s in 2019, she has been earmarked for a bright future in the sport.

"I always loved league, but I was from the country so we didn't have women's league out there for a long time," Fallon said speaking on the limited opportunities in Bathurst," she said.

"We only got women's league around five years ago. So it's really hard making the adjustment. All we had was Oz-Tag and League-Tage out there.

"So I decided to go with union while I had the chance and then I came over to league as soon as I got the chance."

Surprisingly, rugby union and rugby league aren't the only sports the multi-talented Fallon has played and achieved greatness in.

In netball, she was selected to play in representative games for Bathurst and the Western Region Academy of Sport.

Continuing her sporting resume, Fallon is a three-time Australian Amateur Boxing League national champion. A sport, she is hoping to return to but has not yet, since giving both to her child six months ago.

The new mother, Fallon, was adamant that she would want to do both- play NRLW and continue to be a boxer.

"I've always had aspirations to play NRLW and to be a boxer."

Now having given birth, she is more focused than ever on playing in the NRLW. However, the second-rower has a bigger dream than just playing for an NRLW club. Instead, she is hoping to be one of few players to play in the Women's All Star Game and Women's State of Origin.

"My number one dream is to play for the Indigenous All Stars and the New South Wales Blues."