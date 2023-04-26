Wests Tigers winger Charlie Staines is expected to miss 8-10 weeks after suffering a perforated small bowel over the weekend.

The club confirmed today that the injury occurred in the second half of the Tiger's match against the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday, confirming that Staines felt increasing pain post-match.

Their injury report also confirmed that he has undergone surgery and is recovering as expected.

His teammate David Klemmer was surprised to hear the news and even admitted he had the utmost respect for the winger for finding a way to finish the close game.

“My respect for wingers has gone up another level,” Tigers forward David Klemmer said on Wednesday.

“The adrenaline must've got him through but as soon as the game stopped, it must have hit him like a ton of bricks.

“I told him that he'd had a good game, then he had a shower and we had a function after the game. I saw him walking out with the doc. I said, ‘I'll see you after', and that was it.

“We found out when we came in for review (on Monday) that he was in hospital. Things happened pretty quick.”

Klemmer clarified that Staines did not appear injured in the second half, instead looking as competitive as ever.

“He was screaming for the ball and pushing everyone out of the way to get the ball and take a carry to help the team out,” Klemmer continued.

“That's just the type of bloke he is. He gives it his all.”

The Tigers would ultimately fall short despite their much-improved efforts, with Manly rallying to win 22-16.

Wests face the formidable challenge of premiership holders, the Penrith Panthers, this week on Saturday at 7:35 PM AEST, with David Nofoaluma recalled to the side in place of the injured Staines.