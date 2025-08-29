Retiring veteran halfback Chad Townsend has revealed exclusively to Zero Tackle his 'nightmare 13'.

We asked Townsend to pick the 13 toughest players he has ever come up against during a career which has spanned a decade and a half and more than 250 games.

Townsend elected to not name any of his Cronulla Sharks teammates given that was where he spent the bulk of his career, and the team would give any other a run for their money.

From stars in the spine like Billy Slater and Johnathan Thurston, to hard-hitting forwards led by Sam Burgess and Jason Taumalolo, it's a difficult team to argue with.

"I found it extremely tough to be honest. You asked me to put together a team of the best I've played with, and I thought I couldn't do that. I don't want to disrespect some of the players I've played with along the way," Townsend said.

"The next question was how about the guys I've played against. I thought that sounds a little bit easier, but I did find it extremely challenging and some of the players we will go over today, I'm sure there will be people who are like how can you leave him out, but obviously I have my own reasons."

Watch the full video here.

Townsend, maybe unsurprisingly, started his team with Billy Slater at fullback.

"You just knew that he was going to compete. He had it all, the speed, the footwork, the skill, he could execute his passing game and to me he had the full package," Townsend said.

"You look around at some players and not all of them have the full package and I thought he did. He was extremely hard to handle.

"He changed the way a fullback was able to ballplay."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Daniel Tupou were selected to the wings, before Townsend went with Josh Morris and Greg Inglis in the centres.

"It was very hard to leave GI out of this team. I played against him for a long time and you forget how big in stature he is," Townsend said of his Inglis selection.

"It was an easy decision to put him in."

"On his day, he could do it in multiple positions. He was a leader, a captain, changed the game with his physicality and that big palm.

"I was terrified when I knew we were coming up against him."

Townsend went on to name Darren Lockyer - who he debuted against in 2011 - at five-eighth, and Johnathan Thurston at halfback in an all-Queensland halves combination.

The retiring former Shark, Warrior and Cowboys halfback who finishes his career with the Sydney Roosters went with an intimidating forward pack, led by Sam Burgess and Jesse Bromwich at prop.

He labelled Burgess the most intimidating player he ever played against.

"I remember this one night we played against Souths and it was before they changed the rules about hitting the kickers late, and Sam Burgess was just in to me all night, kick pressuring me and saying stuff like 'there's more of that coming lad,'" Townsend said.

"I was scared.

"Sam Burgess is actually coming after me. I chose not to say something because I didn't want to make Sam Burgess angry and didn't need him more aggressive than he already was."

Cameron Smith, who Townsend labelled the 'goat' was named to dummy half, before he went with the hard-hitting duo of Boyd Cordner and Beau Scott in the second-row.

"Beau Scott was one of those guys, if you went into the line, he would just fold you and crease you with everything he had," Townsend said.

"I remember being on the field and going into the line and just passing it and Beau Scott hitting me in the ribs. I was like, I don't know if I should do that again, and then the next time you're looking for him, you're worried. You know Beau Scott is there and thinking should I play it a bit earlier?

"People will remember Beau Scott was very physical, never took a step back and played very hard. That's the reason I went with him."

Jason Taumalolo rounded out the team at lock in what Townsend described an 'easy' decision.

Townsend's nightmare 13

1. Billy Slater

2. Daniel Tupou

3. Greg Inglis

4. Josh Morris

5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

6. Darren Lockyer

7. Johnathan Thurston

8. Jesse Bromwich

9. Cameron Smith

10. Sam Burgess

11. Boyd Cordner

12. Beau Scott

13. Jason Taumalolo

Watch the full video as Townsend reveals his nightmare 13 here.