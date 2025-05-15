Premiership-winning halfback Chad Townsend took to social media last night to reveal what he believes will be the winning team list for the NSW Blues in Game 1 of State of Origin.

He asked fans for their opinions on after posting a graphic with his 1-18 list of potential Blues representatives, a side that featured a couple of fresh faces and a few lock-in picks.

A notable change in Townsend's Blues prediction was his choice of fullback, opting for Sydney Roosters teammate and former NSW captain James Tedesco, who would come into the side to replace incumbent No. 1 Dylan Edwards.

NSW Blues Training
James Tedesco. (Photo: Joshua Davis)

The Penrith Panthers star nabbed the Blues jersey from Tedesco in 2024, helping steer his state to a famous Origin victory. His form, however, has not been overly impressive to start the year, which is most likely what has urged Townsend to select his current club captain as the fullback for Laurie Daley's squad.

His predicted squad also omits the likes of Zac Lomax, who had a Man of the Match-esque performance in the match-winning series last year. The Parramatta Eels' marquee man hoped to enter into the Origin arena once again in 2025, however, it seems Townsend has more faith in 2021 Dally M medalist Tom Trbojevic to do a job on the wing.

NSW v QLD - State Of Origin: Game 1
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Tom Trbojevic of the Blues and Nathan Cleary of the Blues celebrate after scoring a try during game one of the 2021 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on June 09, 2021 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

A sharp talking point in the lead-up to State of Origin is the halves pairing. While Mitchell Moses and Jarome Luai were instrumental in their state's success in last year's series, two-time Clive Churchill medalist Nathan Cleary has been identified by his Blues coach as a shoo-in, regardless of who plays alongside him.

While many fans believe the chemistry between the former Panthers duo of Cleary and Luai is not a fact to overlook, it seems Townsend has gone the other way, opting to bring in Eels and Lebanon star Mitchell Moses as Cleary's counterpart.

2024 Men's State of Origin – QLD v NSW: Game 3
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: Mitchell Moses of the Blues makes a break to score a try during game three of the 2024 Men's State of Origin series between Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on July 17, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The former Cronulla Sharks star went on to include an unmissable debutant to this Blues outfit, inviting Wests Tigers enforcer Terrell May onto the bench.

May has been absolutely sensational for the Tigers since joining the club over the offseason. Currently sitting second on the NRL's Dally M ladder, he has staked his claim tenfold and is sure to be included in more than just Townsend's predicted Blues squad.

England v Samoa - Autumn International Test Series
LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 2: Samoa's Terrell May during the Autumn International Series test match between England and Samoa at Headingley Stadium on November 2, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

The NSW squad is set to be announced this Sunday evening, where Townsend will be able to see if his predictions come to fruition.

Chad Townsend's predicted NSW Blues side 1-18

  1. James Tedesco
  2. Brian To'o
  3. Latrell Mitchell
  4. Stephen Crichton
  5. Tom Trbojevic
  6. Mitchell Moses
  7. Nathan Cleary
  8. Payne Haas
  9. Reece Robson
  10. Mitchell Barnett
  11. Angus Crichton
  12. Liam Martin
  13. Isaah Yeo
  14. Connor Watson
  15. Spencer Leniu
  16. Hudson Young
  17. Terrell May
  18. Haumole Olakau'atu