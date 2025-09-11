The NRL has seen some exceptional talents shine on the biggest stages in 2025.\r\n\r\nFrom Origin heroics to clutch plays, the league's talent is at arguably its highest peak.\r\n\r\nWhile skill and ability will often steal the spotlight, leadership and honour can be make-or-break qualities in many contending squads, and are often the backbone of any successful team.\r\n\r\nThese qualities are honoured in the NRL annually through the Dennis Tutty Award, with this year's recipient being retiring Sydney Roosters halfback, Chad Townsend.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_219136" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 16: Chad Townsend of the Roosters looks to pass during the 2025 NRL Pre-Season Challenge match between St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on February 16, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) says the award's recipient must display leadership on and off the field, commitment to their fellow players and to the advancement and protection of their rights, and service and dedication to the game of rugby league.\r\n\r\nTownsend received the honour this week for his incredible leadership both on and off the field, with CEO of the RLPA and Managing Director on the Board, Clint Newton OAM, praising the NRL legend.\r\n\r\n“On behalf of the RLPA and Board, I would like to congratulate Chad Townsend on his Dennis Tutty Award,” said Newton.\r\n\r\nThe CEO praised Townsend for his exceptional work throughout his career, attributing his success to his drive and mentality.\r\n\r\n“I have known Chad for many years now and I have great admiration for who he is as a player, person, father and husband,” he said.\r\n\r\n”He balances all those responsibilities with care and professionalism while also putting additional energy and time into relentlessly advocating for players.”\r\n\r\nHe went on to discuss Townsend's contributions to the RLPA over the last year, highlighting his work with players of all generations.\r\n\r\n“Over the past year, I have proudly served alongside him on the Board of the RLPA, and his contributions to the governance of the players' association have been incredible,” Newton said.\r\n\r\n”Chad's voice and direction have been hugely beneficial to all current, past and future players.”\r\n\r\nHe commended him on a stellar career and admitted the award was an honour he was well overdue to receive.\r\n\r\n“This Dennis Tutty Award is an honour Chad richly deserves, and as it is awarded to him at the culmination of an excellent career, I wish him all the very best for what the bright future holds for him and his family,” he said.\r\n\r\nTownsend retired with 268 NRL matches to his name, having also won the 2016 premiership with the Cronulla Sharks.