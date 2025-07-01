Crowned as the Player of the Tournament of the 2025 Harold Matthews Cup competition, Carter Mareko is eager to continue his red-hot form into next season, in which he will play in the SG Ball Cup.

Arguably the best rugby league prospect under the age of 17, Mareko is coming off a stellar last six months, which have seen him take his talents to new heights for the Central Coast Roosters and Central Coast Sports College.

Currently preparing for the U18s ASSRL National Championships and the 2025 Peter Mullhond Cup finals series, the young talent had a formidable Harold Matthews Cup season in which he guided the Roosters to the third week of the finals.

One victory away from making the Grand Final, Mareko was the unanimous Player of the Tournament, thanks to his attacking intelligence, quick footwork, elite speed, and ability to find gaps in the opposition's defensive line.

Aiming to become another Central Coast product to one day play in the NRL for the Roosters, Mareko spoke to Zero Tackle about his goals for the near future and what it's like wearing the prestigious Roosters jersey.

"It's unreal playing for the Roosters, and when you're out on the field, you have to pinch yourself that I'm here," Mareko told Zero Tackle.

"It's awesome (getting the award) and it represents how good the team went this year and I'm glad to get the award.

"We're really tight and we do everything together. It's just good playing with your brothers.

"I'll go back and work on my game in the off-season then start again in pre-season for SG Ball."

Before shifting his sole focus to rugby league, Mareko tried his hand at several other sports, including Aussie Rules, OzTag, rugby union and touch football, to name a few.

However, he quickly realised that he enjoyed rugby league more than the others.

Although he didn't support a team growing up, he admitted that he now goes for the Roosters and has already had the opportunity to speak with NRL head coach Trent Robinson.

"The was always my main sport and I guess I'm better at it than the other sports," Mareko said.

"Haven't spoken to any NRL player at the moment, but I've talked to a few of the coaches such as Robbo and the advice they give me is really good."