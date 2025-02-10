To celebrate the North Queensland Cowboys' 30th anniversary, the club have confirmed the results of their fan-voted best team of the past 30 seasons.

Following two weeks of voting, the team named by the fans includes multiple Hall of Fame inductees, eight premiership winners from the 2016 NRL season and nine club Life Members.

Club legend Johnathan Thurston received 97.88 per cent of votes, with the next two most popular being fullback Matt Bowen (92.7 per cent) and front-rower Matt Scott (92.41 per cent).

In confirming the results, the Cowboys revealed that their official 30-year team will be announced later this year.

Fan-Voted 30-Year Team

1. Matt Bowen

2. Kyle Feldt

3. Paul Bowman

4. Brent Tate

5. Matt Sing

6. Michael Morgan

7. Johnathan Thurston

8. Matt Scott

9. Jake Granville

10. Carl Webb

11. Gavin Cooper

12. Luke O'Donnell

13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange

14. Aaron Payne

15. James Tamou

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Paul Rauhihi