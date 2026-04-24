The reason behind a heated altercation post-match between Tom Starling and Sunia Turuva has been revealed.\n\nBroadcasting coverage caught sight of the verbal stoush that took place in the Wests Tigers and Canberra Raiders clash on Thursday night at full-time.\n\nStarling was seen approaching Turuva and grabbed him, prompting other players such as Samuela Fainu, Kaeo Weekes, Corey Horsburgh and Zac Hosking to move in to de-escalate the situation. \n\nWhat was spoken has been outlined by the Daily Telegraph, with the publication revealing that someone was accusing a player of being a "snitch".\n\nAlthough it was unknown where it originated from.\n\nBecause of the number of players nearby, tensions were fierce, and the original source of the claim remains up in the air.\n\nTensions were raised throughout the match between the two competitive sides, both fielding passionate players who wear their hearts on their sleeves.\n\nIt was a sign of a frustration boilover, a boisterous Leichhardt crowd chirping the Raiders all night, along with an Apisai Koroisau hip-drop resulting in a sin-bin, had all players on high-alert, all contributing to triggering the altercation.\n\nThe ugly fallout dampened the mood in what was a brilliant win for the Tigers, securing a 33-14 win which saw them stay in second on the ladder and strengthening their case for a finals berth in September. \n\nThe Raiders certainly won't forget this occasion, and will have July 25 circled on the calendar for when the Tigers travel to the nation's capital for their second encounter of the regular season. \n\n \n\n \n\n