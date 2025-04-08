Brisbane Broncos star halfback Adam Reynolds has gone viral on social media for a cheeky stare picked up during last weekend's win over the Wests Tigers.

Reynolds spent rare time on the interchange bench during the game after suffering hamstring tightness.

During that time on the bench, Reynolds was caught by a page on X (formerly known as Twitter), staring at... Well, we will let you fill in the gaps.

The post has gone viral on Twitter, being viewed a staggering 4.3 million times, while gaining north of three and a half thousand retweets, 90,000 likes, and almost 200 replies.

Reynolds will not be limited to the bench this weekend, with the hamstring complaint deemed to be not serious by club medical staff.

It means he will take to the field with his teammates as the Broncos attempt to knock over the Sydney Roosters for the second time this season, and continue their excellent start to the year.

The Broncos, who have lost only one of their first five games, sit in the top four on the NRL ladder and are pushing to return to the finals in their first season under Michael Maguire, having slumped from the 2023 NRL grand final to missing the finals in 2024.