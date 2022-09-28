South Sydney Rabbitohs bench forward Jed Cartwright has dispelled the rumours of Penrith Panther’s trainer Pete Green sledging him about a previous back injury.

The issue came to light after Cody Walker had to be taken away from a heated confrontation with Green after the Panthers' preliminary final win on Saturday.

Cartwright has now confirmed there was nothing said his way to cause any offence.

“I am good mates with Pete. We got along really well when I was at Penrith. He never said anything about my back. He just said something about the tackle that I made.

“It’s just been blown out of proportion,” Cartwright told the Herald.

“We spoke about it after the game and we have since texted about it and we’re all good. I’m ready to move on and he’s ready to move on. That’s it.

“He said nothing about my back. I have all the respect in the world for Pete. It’s hard when you lose a preliminary final. I just went up to him and spoke about what I heard and what he told me and then we put it to bed then and there. It’s been blown up from that.”

Further confirming nothing happened was Panther’s fullback Dylan Edwards, who stated Green was talking to him at the moment in question.

“He was talking to me,” he said.

“There was no sledge about any old previous injuries or anything like that.

“He was talking to me about it being a tackle and said something like. ‘Get back up Dyl, let him have that one’.

"Pete’s such a great guy. I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

In the immediate aftermath of the issue and without all the available information, Jed's father and former premiership-winning Panther, John Cartwright claimed Green should get a life ban.

But as often happens in rugby league, these comments were aired on NRL360, with all four hosts condemning the trainer before the truth could come out.

It's not the first time Green has come under fire, with the trainer suspended and heavily fined for an incident in last year's semi-final win over Parramatta, where he secured a controversial stoppage in play for a suspected injury, despite the fact no assessment had been conducted.

Though he was unable to partake in last year's grand final as a result of the subsequent ban, he will be free to fulfil his duties this Sunday.