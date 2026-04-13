The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Patrick Carrigan has accepted an early guilty plea for a high shot during Saturday evening's clash with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The tackle - which came during the first half - left Brisbane with a tricky decision to make around whether to challenge or not, but they have ultimately accepted an early guilty plea.

It means the tackle, which was against Cowboys' centre Tom Chester and a second offence on Carrigan's rolling 12-month record, will see him suspended for two matches instead of risking a third by fighting at the judiciary.

Carrigan will miss this weekend's game with the Wests Tigers, as well as the Round 8 Anzac Day Eve clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs in what is another blow for Brisbane in an already tricky run of fitness.

The club, who will enter their clash with the Wests Tigers as outsiders, a rarity against the joint-venture, are also without Ben Hunt, Blake Mozer and Cory Paix in the hooker position alongside Billy Walters who is yet to play this year, while Adam Reynolds is no sure thing to return.

Elsewhere, Benjamin Te Kura has been granted leave to chase an NFL dream, while backs Delouise Hoeter, Reece Walsh and Grant Anderson are also all injured.

It means the Tigers - who are flying to start 2026 - will enter the clash at Campbelltown as heavy favourites as they look to maintain pace with the Panthers at the top of the ladder.

Brisbane, who are likely to hand a debut to Cameron Bukowski at hooker, will utilise Xavier Willison in an increased role in the middle third, while the likes of Ben Talty, Jaiyden Hunt and Va'a Semu could all be in for increased roles over the coming fortnight.