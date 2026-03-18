Brisbane Broncos star Patrick Carrigan will open talks with the club over a contract upgrade and extension in the coming months despite being locked into the club until the end of 2028.

Carrigan and the Broncos have no immediate need to move on his contract situation, but there is little doubt Carrigan is now one of the best, and most consistent, forwards in the NRL.

Whether at lock or prop, he is an Origin walk-up starter, and is touted as the next captain of the Brisbane-based club, with Adam Reynolds set to retire at the end of the year.

Already well paid, News Corp are reporting there is likely going to be more money on the table for Carrigan from the start of next year as the club look to lock him down long-term following the departure of Payne Haas, who has agreed to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs from the start of 2027.

Powerbrokers in Brisbane view Carrigan as their most important player moving forward, and won't hesitate to show it on the balance sheet despite the fact the club have other major contracts out for the likes of Reece Walsh and Kotoni Staggs, while they also will still be keen to secure a replacement for Haas.

What Brisbane likely won't be doing is spending seven figures on a replacement for Haas.

Apart from the fact there is no seriously contending option on the open market for 2027, the club have Xavier Willison and Benjamin Te Kura who are both primed to push into the next phase of their careers and help replace Haas.

It ultimately means the Broncos, who had offered Haas a similar seven-figure contract for 2027 and beyond to the one he is on now, will be able to move some cash around to Carrigan and other players chasing upgrades.

As it stands, Brisbane still have Jesse Arthars, Tom Duffy, Jack Gosiewski, Delouise Hoeter, Jaiyden Hunt, Cory Paix, Josh Rogers and Billy Walters off-contract at the end of 2026, while their only gain for next season is Jonah Pezet.

It's believed Carrigan is on $825,000 this season, with his deal shaping that way through to its expiry, but a move to put him on seven figures could now be on the table.