The captain’s challenge system was a feature of the NRL’s All Star game over the weekend with the new rule being trialed.

The new system allows for captain’s to challenge a referees decision within 10 seconds, captains are permitted one unsuccessful challenge each.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the challenge system with Indigenous skipper Joel Thompson denied the right to challenge a decision by the referees as the game wasn’t in a stoppage.

“It definitely needs more work,” Thompson told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s something players need to work on and be more aware of. It’s so new. I’ve been playing footy for so long but never heard of it before.”

NRL head of football Graham Annesley admitted that the new rule needs some “tightening” before it makes another appearance at the Charity Shield game between South Sydney and St George Illawarra.

If all goes well in that game the proposition will then be taken to the ARL commission for final approval.

Annesley said that last nights teething issues weren’t a detraction for the concept “It’s on track. Nothing happened last night that would prevent it being implemented for round one,” Annesley said.

“It is going to take some time for people to get used to it but that’s the reason we have rolled it out in the pre-season – so we can trial it and see how it goes.”

Maori skipper Adam Blair said he found the 10-second window a bit short to make a decision on a challenge, however, Annesley said the original 15-second window that was proposed was knocked back by most senior players.

“One of the things we want is the captain to react to what happens on the field,” he said.

“That’s what the referees do – they make decisions based on what they see on the field – so we don’t want [captains] turning around and looking at the big screen.