After being dropped from the Bulldogs' senior side in Round 9, speculation regarding Kyle Flanagan's future at the Bulldogs arose.

Reports have now begun to emerge that the Kyle Flanagan could be heading to the UK, however the 22-year-old has recently addressed those rumours, essentially distancing himself from any speculation.

“No, that was a funny one,” Flanagan said.

“I know there were a few reports of trying to get my old man (Shane Flanagan) there.

“I guess sometimes you’ve got to have a bit of a laugh at some things put in the media.

“I know where I am on my journey in my football career. I just want to keep improving each week.

“I always back my own ability, and I know where I stand here at the Bulldogs.”

It's fairly rare that we see NRL players head off to the English Super League at such a young age, especially in Flanagan's case who is expected to stay at what should be a stacked Bulldogs roster for 2022 following a huge recruitment drive

Flanagan had a lot of praise to give to his future signings.

“Obviously we know the player he (Vaughan) is and the damaging forward he can be,” Flanagan said.

“A player of his calibre brought to the club is only going to benefit us.

“Every halfback loves playing behind a forward pack that’s going forward.

“Players like Tevita Pangai Jr on the edge is only going to benefit my game, and will suit my style of play.”

While it's unclear whether Flanagan will be afforded a starting role in 2022, it's understood Phil Gould is keen to keep the youngster at the club to see what he can do behind a much stronger forward pack.

The backline too will improve Canterbury's fortunes, with much better attacking weapons to feed off Flanagan.

The signing of Matt Burton however, means there is only one half spot up for grabs between Flanagan, Jake Averillo and Lachlan Lewis, although his contract is yet to be renewed by the club.