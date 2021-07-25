The Canterbury Bulldogs have been one of the busiest clubs in the NRL transfer market, bringing in multiple talents for the 2022 season.

It meant plenty of players were speculated to be on the way out, among them young halves Lachlan Lewis and Kyle Flanagan.

But according to a Daily Telegraph report, new director of football Phil Gould is more than keen on keeping the youngster at the club to see how he performs behind a far stronger forward pack next season.

With Canterbury bringing Tevita Pangai Junior to the club as their latest recruit, as well as exciting outside backs Josh Addo-Carr, Brent Naden and Matt Dufty, there is a feel the Bulldogs won't be on the back foot quite as often next season. There is also the reported signing of Paul Vaughan which is causing constant speculation.

Flanagan, who originally came to the club from the Roosters after failing to impress Trent Robinson, was a mainstay in the Bulldogs' outfit during the first two months of the season, but was replaced ahead of Round 10.

KYLE FLANAGAN

Halfback Bulldogs 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 298.3

Kick Metres

Despite playing a pair of games since, he has been dropped once again in favour of Lachlan Lewis as Trent Barrett continues to search for a way off the bottom of the table for the men in blue and white.

However, with Matt Burton set to join the club next season and Jake Averillo also playing excellent footy, it's unclear where Burton would fit into Trent Barrett's radical rebuild of the famous Belmore-based club.

Rumours were abound that England may be Flanagan's only option should Canterbury seek to remove him from their playing roster.