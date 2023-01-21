Canterbury have announced the signing of departing Panthers star Stephen Crichton from 2024, with the gun centre inking a four-year deal with the Bulldogs.

The move will see Crichton link up with ex-teammates Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau at Belmore, while also reuniting with former Penrith assistant Cameron Ciraldo, who was appointed as Canterbury's senior coach ahead of this year.

The Panthers confirmed earlier this week that Crichton would not be extending his tenure with the club beyond 2023, opting to depart after five seasons at senior level.

On Saturday the Bulldogs confirmed ongoing reports that Crichton would join the club, with the 22-year-old inking a four-year deal with Canterbury from next year.

"The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are pleased to announce that Stephen Crichton has accepted a four-year deal that will see him join the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs from the 2024 season onwards," a club statement reads.

"Out of respect to both Stephen and the Penrith Panthers, the Club will make no further comment until he joins us at the end of the 2023 season."

The signing adds to the impressive signing spree that has Bulldogs fans excited for the future, with the star hooker Reed Mahoney and the aforementioned Burton and Kikau joining the Dogs in recent seasons.

A full season for Penrith this year will see Crichton bring with him over 100 games of NRL experience, along with Origin and international know-how.

Crichton's contract with the Bulldogs is said to be in the vicinity of $3.3 million, averaging $825,000 per season.