The Canterbury Bulldogs have made a new signing for the 2026 NRL season, officially confirming the arrival of fullback Kade Dykes from the Cronulla Sharks.

A talented player when he is on the field, Dykes has been limited to only nine NSW Cup matches in the past three years due to sustaining several different injuries.

Only 23 years old, Dykes tore his ACL in 2023 in a training session before requiring surgery on the same knee to restore his cartilage in 2024, ruling him out for back-to-back seasons.

Unfortunately, his bad luck continued this season when he ruptured his patellar tendon in his other knee in April, subsequently ruling him out for the rest of this season.

Behind duo Liam Ison and William Kennedy at the Sharks, Dykes has now earned an NRL lifeline and will make the move to the Bulldogs on a one-year contract for the 2026 NRL season.

“We believe that Kade will flourish in the Bulldogs system,” GM of Football Phil Gould said.

"While injuries have halted his development, Kade has great potential, and his ability to play both at fullback and in the halves is an asset.