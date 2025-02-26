The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed their coaching and football staff for the 2025 NRL season which includes several former players and a WBC Silver World Champion boxer.

Aiming to make the NRL Finals for the second straight season, Cameron Ciraldo headlines the coaching staff as the head coach and will have Chad Randall, Jason Taylor and Luke Vella working under him as the assistant coaches.

In confirming their football department and coaching staff, former Bulldogs players Josh Jackson, Steve Turner, Josh Reynolds, and Mark O'Meley are also with the club as part of their pathway teams' coaching structure.

Former players Andrew Ryan, Willie Mason, Roy Asotasi, James Graham and Terry Lamb are also associated with the club in an advisory role.

Rounding out the football department is WBC Silver World Champion boxer Ella Boot, who works in their sports science department.

Boasting over 20,000 social media followers, Boot (6-0) is unbeaten in the boxing ring. Her most recent performance saw her defeat Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang for the vacant title last March.

Full Bulldogs Coaching Staff

NRL Head Coach: Cameron Ciraldo

Assistant NRL Coaches: Chad Randall, Jason Taylor, Luke Vella

High-Performance Manager: Travis Touma

Athlete Development: Rubin Ruzicka

Strength Coach: Chad McGill

Special Consultant (tackle technique): Alex Prates

Sports Science: Matt Chandler (PT), Monique Pascoe (PT), Ella Boot (intern)

IT and Analysis: Mohamed Ali

Assistant IT and Analysis: Ramzi Daizli

NSW Cup Coach: Mick Potter

Pathways Manager: Adam Hartigan

Academies Manager: Craig Wilson

Academy High-Performance Manager: Gurprett Singh

Jersey Flegg Cup Coach: Josh Jackson

Assistant Jersey Flegg Cup Coach: Josh Reynolds

SG Ball Cup Coach: Steve Turner

Harold Matthews Cup Coach: Mark O'Meley

Academy Assistants: Willie Mason, Andrew Ryan, Roy Asotasi

Recruitment: Peter Sharpe, Scott Woodward, Fita Hala, Liam Ayoub, Dave Hamilton

Education and Welfare: Luke Goodwin, Stephen Pike, Renee Liddy, Mary Passi, Tere Glassie

Other Members: James Graham, Terry Lamb