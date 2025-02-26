The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed their coaching and football staff for the 2025 NRL season which includes several former players and a WBC Silver World Champion boxer.
Aiming to make the NRL Finals for the second straight season, Cameron Ciraldo headlines the coaching staff as the head coach and will have Chad Randall, Jason Taylor and Luke Vella working under him as the assistant coaches.
In confirming their football department and coaching staff, former Bulldogs players Josh Jackson, Steve Turner, Josh Reynolds, and Mark O'Meley are also with the club as part of their pathway teams' coaching structure.
Former players Andrew Ryan, Willie Mason, Roy Asotasi, James Graham and Terry Lamb are also associated with the club in an advisory role.
Rounding out the football department is WBC Silver World Champion boxer Ella Boot, who works in their sports science department.
Boasting over 20,000 social media followers, Boot (6-0) is unbeaten in the boxing ring. Her most recent performance saw her defeat Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang for the vacant title last March.
Full Bulldogs Coaching Staff
NRL Head Coach: Cameron Ciraldo
Assistant NRL Coaches: Chad Randall, Jason Taylor, Luke Vella
High-Performance Manager: Travis Touma
Athlete Development: Rubin Ruzicka
Strength Coach: Chad McGill
Special Consultant (tackle technique): Alex Prates
Sports Science: Matt Chandler (PT), Monique Pascoe (PT), Ella Boot (intern)
IT and Analysis: Mohamed Ali
Assistant IT and Analysis: Ramzi Daizli
NSW Cup Coach: Mick Potter
Pathways Manager: Adam Hartigan
Academies Manager: Craig Wilson
Academy High-Performance Manager: Gurprett Singh
Jersey Flegg Cup Coach: Josh Jackson
Assistant Jersey Flegg Cup Coach: Josh Reynolds
SG Ball Cup Coach: Steve Turner
Harold Matthews Cup Coach: Mark O'Meley
Academy Assistants: Willie Mason, Andrew Ryan, Roy Asotasi
Recruitment: Peter Sharpe, Scott Woodward, Fita Hala, Liam Ayoub, Dave Hamilton
Education and Welfare: Luke Goodwin, Stephen Pike, Renee Liddy, Mary Passi, Tere Glassie
Other Members: James Graham, Terry Lamb