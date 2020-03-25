The Canterbury Bulldogs have stood down their entire coaching staff without pay, including head coach Dean Pay.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Pay and all of his assistants, including Steve Georgallis and Steve Antonelli, have been sent home immediately without pay and no clear idea of what their future holds.

And a number of other clubs are expected to follow suit as team’s struggle to deal with the financial fallout from the season being suspended.

Panthers chief executive Brian Fletcher said Ivan Cleary and his coaching staff have been given immediate annual leave.

Canterbury chief executive Andrew Hill confirmed it was a difficult period for the club.

“Clearly there is no doubt what reality is now for not just the game but clubs and the community,” Hill told The Daily Telegraph.

“It has been an incredibly tough 48 hours for all clubs and especially for clubs like us with a leagues club. The total number would exceed more than 400 people who have been stood down in the past 48 hours.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure we are ready and able to respond when we can play again.”