The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have signed outside-back Melino 'Lino' Fineanganofo from the Western Clydesdales.

Announced by the Clydesdales on Saturday, Fineanganofo will join the Bulldogs after a self-imposed hiatus from rugby league. He will head to Sydney in November to begin pre-season with the club in the top 30 squad.

In an underdog story, the outside back found himself at a crossroads in his life a few years ago.

Stepping away from the game, he decided to focus on his well-being rather than play rugby league but ended up returning to the sport.

Fineanganofo competes in the centres and is known for being an enforcer in defence while being a talented, skilled player with the ball in attack.

"It is always an aspiration and dream for any of us playing rugby league, and it was definitely a goal to be noticed, but I didn't think anything would come out of playing for the Clydesdales until later in the season," Fineanganofo said via the Western Clydesdales website.

"So it has happened quicker than I thought, and I know it would never have been possible with the support, guidance and belief from Jason (Jason Alchin – head coach at Clydesdales) and his wife Sheree and family."

Although Fineanganofo knows that signing with the Bulldogs does not guarantee him an NRL debut, he is focused and determined to prove his worth.

"The real work starts now. I will move to Sydney to start the Bulldogs pre-season in November in the top 30 squad and will see what happens from there," he continued.

Fineanganofo will return to the Clydesdales this weekend after missing the past two games with a broken finger. However, before his injury, he featured in the Hostplus Cup team of the week for four consecutive weeks.

Since 2022, the Western Clydesdales have been an NRL affiliate of the Bulldogs. Competing in the Hostplus Cup in Queensland, the affiliation has helped the Bulldogs establish and run an academy program in southwest Queensland.