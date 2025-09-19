The Canberra Raiders will have to pick up themselves up off the canvas mentally and physically if they want to extend their season by another week when they clash with the in-form Cronulla Sharks in the first NRL semi-final on Saturday evening.\r\n\r\nThe Raiders thought they had last weekend's qualifying final against the Brisbane Broncos won not once, not twice, but three times.\r\n\r\nUltimately, a Ben Hunt field goal would sink the Green Machine in the 94th minute, meaning they not only don't get the week off, but have to put their season on the line against Cronulla on just a six-day turnaround.\r\n\r\nIt always looked the risk for Ricky Stuart and his troops when they requested the Sunday afternoon fixture in the opening week of the finals - that they'd have to turn around and play off six days if they lost.\r\n\r\nThe worst has happened, but not the worst in the conventional way. 94 minutes of physicality, and the mental burden of thinking they had the game won.\r\n\r\nRicky Stuart faces a monumental task to get his team ready and firing for this one, which they'll have to be against a Sharks side who have suddenly worked out how to defend.\r\n\r\nStrangely enough, it has come after the season-ending injury to Cameron McInnes, but the Sharks held the Bulldogs to just six points in the final round of the season, before only letting the red-hot Roosters score a couple of tries last week in a crunch elimination final win.\r\n\r\nThat win was all the more impressive considering the amount of possession and territory the Roosters had, particularly in the stretch after halftime where they just bombarded the Sharks over and over again.\r\n\r\nThe Sharks will need that defensive mindset again against Canberra if they are going to play a preliminary final, while their attack will also have to keep getting better.\r\n\r\nBut their form has turned the Shire-based outfit from a side looking like they were making up the numbers into one who has to be considered among the chances to win the premiership.\r\n\r\nTeam newsCanberra Raiders\r\n1. Kaeo Weekes, 2. Savelio Tamale, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jed Stuart, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Corey Horsburgh\r\nInterchange: 14. Owen Pattie, 15. Simi Sasagi, 16. Morgan Smithies, 17. Ata Mariota\r\nReserves: 18. Matty Nicholson, 19. Danny Levi\r\n\r\nThe Raiders are unchanged for this semi-final. \r\n\r\nThey managed to, in one of the few positives from last weekend, escape their 94-minute ordeal without injuries, so they will be running the same side out.\r\n\r\nCronulla Sharks\r\n1. William Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. KL Iro, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Toby Rudolf, 11. Billy Burns, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Jesse Colquhoun\r\nInterchange: 14. Briton Nikora, 15. Siosifa Talakai, 16. Oregon Kaufusi, 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele\r\nReserves: 18. Daniel Atkinson, 21. Thomas Hazelton\r\n\r\nLike the Raiders, the Sharks named an unchanged team on Tuesday for the semi-final, but the noteable part was Thomas Hazelton's name being included in the wider squad.\r\n\r\nAt the 24-hour cut, he is still in the 19, and now appears a strong chance to play, with Braden Hamlin-Uele or Oregon Kaufusi most likely to lose their spot.\r\n\r\nBriton Nikora was a late inclusion for last weekned's game against the Roosters, but his performance probably dictates he is not dropped from the 17.\r\n\r\nHistoryOverall record: Played 84, Raiders 42, Sharks 42\r\nLast ten: Raiders 7, Sharks 3\r\nRecord in finals: Played 7, Sharks 4, Raiders 3\r\nRecord at venue: Played 34, Raiders 19, Sharks 15\r\nLast meeting: 2025, Round 5, Raiders 24 defeat sharks 20 at GIO Stadium, Canberra\r\n\r\nKeys to the gameA fast start for the Raiders\r\nThe Raiders must start fast if they are going to win this semi-final.\r\n\r\nThey went through the ringer last week and can't afford to be burning petrol making excess tackles early, or then using it trying to play catch up footy.\r\n\r\nAn early lead, followed by an attempt to kick the Sharks to death, is what's needed here from the Raiders.\r\n\r\nThey have the players, led by Joseph Tapine, to do it, but it'll be easier said than done. \r\n\r\nIn the Raiders' interest is the fact Cronulla started quite slowly against the Roosters before recovering. The Raiders need to heap on the misery this weekend.\r\n\r\nBraydon Trindall's kicking game against Jamal Fogarty\r\nIf one thing has become clear at the Shire, it's that Braydon Trindall is their key man when things are going to plan.\r\n\r\nHis kicking game last week against the Roosters was phenomenal, and frankly, it has been for much of the season.\r\n\r\nThat's not playing down what Nicho Hynes' role in this team is, but Trindall is fast becoming the lead kicker.\r\n\r\nHe comes up against one of the best in the game this weekend though, with Jamal Fogarty the difference between the Raiders being minor premiers, and likely a team battling to make the top eight.\r\n\r\nHis game management and precision kicking has been superb all year, although lacked a little bit last weekend against Brisbane.\r\n\r\nWhoever wins this battle will drive their team towards victory.\r\n\r\nMetres from the back\r\nWith that all said, this the sort of game you can see breaking out into a war of attrition. Two relatively patient teams who do enjoy griding their opposition out of the fixture.\r\n\r\nAt finals time, metres from the back are so important.\r\n\r\nWe have seen it all over the way Penrith play their footy over the last four years. If their back five dominate, they seldom lose games.\r\n\r\nThis is a battle of excellent back fives too.\r\n\r\nOn one side, you have the outstanding Kaeo Weekes joined by tackle breaker Savelio Tamale and Jed Stuart on the wings, with Matthew Timoko and Sebastian Kris - two of the game's most underrated centres - inside.\r\n\r\nOn the other side, it's William Kennedy playing for his future, joined by Sione Katoa, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Jesse Ramien and KL Iro, who all make plenty of metres.\r\n\r\nSo much of this battle could well determine the position of the kicking game battle, and ultimately, try-scoring opportunities that come with it.\r\n\r\nPrediction\r\nThe Sharks come into this one with a full head of steam after their win over the Roosters, and an extra day on the recovery front.\r\n\r\nThe Raiders are the minor premiers for a reason, and if all was equal, you'd find it very difficult to back against them at home.\r\n\r\nBut all is not equal.\r\n\r\nThe Raiders simply have too much to overcome, mentally and physically, to take the chocolates here.\r\n\r\nWe will take the upset in another triller. Anyone for some extra time rugby league again?\r\n\r\nSharks by 6.\r\n\r\nKey game information: Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks, NRL semi-finalKick-off: Saturday, September 20, 7:50pm (AEST)\r\nVenue: GIO Stadium, Canberra\r\nTV: Live, Nine Network, Fox League\r\nOnline: Live, 9Now, Kayo Sports\r\nBetting: Raiders $1.56, Sharks $2.44\r\n\r\nMatch officialsReferee: Grant Atkins\r\nTouch judges: Dave Munro and Matt Noyen\r\nBunker official: Chris Butler