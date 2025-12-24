Previously granted permission to depart the Canberra Raiders if he was able to find a new deal elsewhere, the club has reportedly backflipped on their decision heading into the upcoming 2026 NRL season.

One of the next generation of fullback stars alongside Liam Ison, Sua Fa'alogo and Isaiah Iongi, Stewart's future in Canberra has seemingly been clouded in uncertainty over the past few months.

Once touted to be the club's future No.1 after making the move away from Cronulla, he has since been overtaken by Kaeo Weekes, who recently signed a long-term contract extension and has made the jersey his own.

On the outer, rumours have been swirling for the past six months that he was set to follow Adam Cook and Trey Mooney out the door despite being contracted for a further 12 months with a mutual option for the following season.

Now, according to The Canberra Times, Stewart "appears likely to stay" in the nation's capital despite previously being granted permission by the Raiders to leave if he was able to find a deal elsewhere.

It is understood that the St George Illawarra were one of the teams that had shown an interest in the two-time Under-19s NSW Blues representative fullback.

Stewart's former side, the Cronulla Sharks were also a potential suitor as the long-term future of William Kennedy remains unknown and could be on the move to the Perth Bears.