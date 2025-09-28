Preparing for the future, the Canberra Raiders have reportedly opened talks to extend the contract of young forward Ata Mariota.

Born in Samoa, Mariota has been a revelation for the Green Machine over the past two seasons, during which he has become a regular off the interchange bench and is regarded as a key member of the club's forward pack for the future.

Still at the beginning of his career, the 23-year-old has made 66 appearances since his debut in 2022 and is the frontrunner to take Josh Papalii's spot in the front-row once he retires.

Able to speak with rival teams from November 1, The Canberra Times has revealed that the Raiders have opened talks with Mariota's management and are attempting to extend him on a three-year contract extension.

This comes after CEO Don Furner previously confirmed in July that the club were set to meet with his management about his future, but it was put on hold after he changed player managers.

“I feel comfortable here knowing Ricky has my back and believes in me. The playing group look after me and I'm looking forward to building on last season," he said in 2023 after his most recent extension.

“There are heaps of young guys coming through the system and it pushes me to be better.

"There's also a ton of experience there that I can lean on to make me a better player both on and off the field.”