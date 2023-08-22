The Canberra Raiders have decided to extend the contract of hooker Tom Starling, re-signing him until the end of the 2025 season.

Having featured in every game for the club last season, Tom Starling has been a big factor for the club coming off the interchange bench in 2023. In limited minutes he has been the perfect backup for Zac Woolford and Danny Levi, the former being used as the club's primary number nine.

Initially joining in 2019 from the Newcastle Knights as a development player, he would make his club debut later that year in Round 12 in a 12-10 victory against the Bulldogs. Since then, he has played a further 81 games for the club, registering 40 points.

Starling already had a player option for 2024 which he previously took, but that will now be extended through to the end of the 2025 season.

His renewal means the Raiders will continue to have three NRL-experienced dummy halves within their top 30, with Danny Levi and Zac Woolford contracted for next season, whilst Adrian Trevilyan has re-signed on a development contract.

“I've absolutely loved my time at the Raiders and in Canberra and I'm very excited I can add another two years with the club,” Starling said.

“We've got a really great group of talented players here in Canberra and I know we'll keep improving over the next few seasons and I'm keen to be a part of that.”