After making his NRL first-grade debut last weekend, Noah Martin has been rewarded with a long-term extension, which will keep him at the Canberra Raiders for the foreseeable future.

The rookie forward has signed a three-year extension, keeping him in the nation's capital until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season, and will also progress from the development list to the club's Top 30 roster.

A Raiders fan growing up, Martin began his career at the club in the Harold Matthews Cup competition and has slowly transitioned from the Under-17s competition to the SG Ball Cup, Jersey Flegg Cup, NSW Cup and now the NRL.

“To come into the Raiders at a young age and work my way through the grades has been great,” Martin said.

“My dad is a big Raiders fan, and he was pushing me to try out for the Raiders when I was 13. I was able to make the Harold Matts team and go from there.

“It's very exciting to re-sign, and I'm just keen to keep on ripping in with the boys and see where the next three years take me.”

An U19s NSW Blues representative, the Narooma Devils junior made 16 tackles and ran 56 metres last week in his first match for the club in the NRL arena coming off the interchange bench against the New Zealand Warriors.

“Noah is a tough and skilful player who we've watched come through our pathways system and develop into someone we believe can have a long career in the NRL,” Raiders recruitment manager Joel Carbone said.

“It was wonderful to see him get his opportunity in New Zealand last weekend to make his NRL debut, and we look forward to him getting more opportunities as he continues his time with the club.”