The Canberra Raiders have appointed Brock Sheppard as their new NSW Cup coach, poaching him from the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

Sheppard enters the team having coached the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in the NSW Cup last season and previous experience at the Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Mounties.

His arrival to the Raiders sees him replace Justin Giteau, who has been promoted to an NRL assistant coach under Ricky Stuart in the first-grade squad.

“It's obviously a fantastic opportunity. I was pretty settled at Manly but I've got a few connections down here and having spoken to Ricky and others, it just seemed like too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Sheppard said.

“The family is excited, we felt really comfortable since the day we walked in here…everyone has been brilliant, really welcoming. I feel right at home.”

Sheppard added that years of coaching in junior representative squads and working as a development coach will help him mentor and coach the young players coming through the club's ranks.

“That's the core of my job, trying to progress as many players as I possibly can up into first grade,” Sheppard added.

“Obviously we want to get results and we want to win but I think the most important thing is that I'm making Ricky's job hard, making selections difficult.

"If he's got more players that can play first grade then the club is going to be in a stronger position.”