The Brisbane Broncos are through to their first NRL Grand Final since 2023 after ending Penrith Panthers' dynasty, but just like any game, there are always talking points coming out of the match.

Here are ours.

1. Can the Broncos defeat the Melbourne Storm?

After defeating the Penrith Panthers, the Broncos will now face their most challenging task this season next Sunday when they take on the Melbourne Storm in the 2025 NRL Grand Final, away from their home venue.

Considered the premiership favourites throughout the entire season, their spine of Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam, Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt will need to stand up even more than they did against the Panthers.

Coming off the interchange bench, Mam is likely to slot back into the halves and will be looking for a repeat performance that saw him score three tries in his last grand final appearance.

Although they were able to secure the victory over the Panthers, the quartet didn't look as fluent or consistent on the field as Melbourne's 'Big Four' and needed to trust each other more, especially when the big moments arrived during the 80-minute contest.

2. Will the Broncos make any changes to their line-up?

Winning without Patrick Carrigan, the Broncos will receive a massive boost next Sunday when he returns from suspension, but one question remains. Who will he replace?

Moving directly into the No.13 jersey, coach Michael Maguire will face a difficult choice over the next seven days as to who will be moved out of the side between Tyson Smoothy and Ben Talty.

While Smoothy has been a revelation this season, it's hard to see Maguire use two dummy-halves on the bench with either Ezra Mam slotting back into the halves. Meanwhile, Talty has done nothing wrong to be axed but had few minutes against Penrith with only three runs and 12 tackles.

Another selection choice that faces Maguire is whether he decides to include Selwyn Cobbo.

One of the best players on his day, Cobbo was axed to reserve-grade earlier in the season and hasn't been able to crack into the NRL line-up with Deine Mariner and Josiah Karpani ahead of him.

However, Cobbo is one of those players who can produce something out of nothing and would be handy come the biggest day of the 2025 NRL season.

3. Atkins or Klein?: Who will ref the 2025 NRL Grand Final?

Before the match between the Broncos and Panthers, whispers emerged that Ashley Klein was set to be dropped as the match official for the 2025 NRL Grand Final in favour of Grant Atkins.

Letting both teams play without any major stoppages, Atkins didn't have any controversial moments during the preliminary final on Sunday and is now set to be handed the nod to officiate the Broncos-Storm clash.

He even had some good officiating moments in the opening 40 minutes of play.

4. Will the Penrith Panthers be premiership contenders in 2026?

After succumbing to their first NRL Finals loss since 2020, the Panthers will face a new challenge in 2026 as they attempt to once again be on top of the food chain in the NRL competition.

Sitting in last place at the start of this season, they will need to start stronger in next year's campaign if they are to be once again considered premiership favourites.

With Isaah Yeo and Nathan Cleary leading the way, Ivan Cleary will need the younger members of his team to stand up such as Blaize Talagi, Casey McLean, Luron Patea and Paul Alamoti, among others.

While the younger players all had their moments throughout 2025, they lacked consistency and would have moments during an 80-minute contest, which would see them have brain fades and do something out of the ordinary.