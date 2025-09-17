The Gold Coast Titans are set to let prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard leave after just a single year wearing the colours.\r\n\r\nCampbell-Gillard left the Parramatta Eels at the end of 2024, signing a three-year deal with the Titans, which was set to keep him at the club until at least the end of 2027.\r\n\r\nThe prop elected to join the club in an effort to add job security, with the St George Illawarra Dragons the other club in the mix for his signature, but not able to be budged on the two-year deal they had offered him.\r\n\r\nCampbell-Gillard's first year at the Titans has not hit the mark.\r\n\r\nThe 32-year-old played all 24 games for Des Hasler's side, but averaged just 86 metres per game and made tackles at only 92 per cent efficiency.\r\n\r\nIn what was the first year of his career where he didn't score a try, Campbell-Gillard produced the lowest run metres per game of his career, which dates back to 2015 and spans 245 games.\r\n\r\nThe Courier Mail are reporting that his one season in Titans colours will be his last, with the prop set to sign on with the London Broncos.\r\n\r\nThe club have just been purchased by former Brisbane Broncos, Queensland Maroons and Australian Kangaroos great Darren Lockyer, who claimed to English media that they were set to unveil signings out of the NRL that would make the papers in Sydney.\r\n\r\nIt's understood that discussions between the player and the English club are 'advanced' and that he will likely become the first marquee signing for the London-based outfit.\r\n\r\nThe Titans are more than happy to allow Campbell-Gillard to depart under new coach Josh Hannay, who is keen to rebalance the outfit's roster.\r\n\r\nAs it stands, Moeaki Fotuaika, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor and David Fifita are all contracted on big money heading into 2026, although speculation suggests Fifita, too, is likely to leave, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs shaping as his most likely destination.\r\n\r\nThe Titans could then lose Fa'asuamaleaui and Fermor at the end of 2026.\r\n\r\nIt's likely that the deal for the prop, as well as one for coach Jason Demetriou, will not be confirmed until the Broncos are formally admitted to the new-look Super League competition.\r\n\r\nCampbell-Gillard was not named in the eight Titans departures confirmed on Tuesday ahead of the club's awards night, but is expected to be number nine once the deal goes through.\r\n\r\nIt will leave just one player at the Gold Coast uncontracted heading into 2026, with outside back Tony Francis expected to put pen to paper on a new deal.