Reagan Campbell-Gillard's future continues to remain clouded, but in a surprise twist, he has now been linked to the Gold Coast Titans.

What has become clear is that the prop didn't have a contract locked up when he was granted a release from the final year of his contract with the Parramatta Eels in September.

Despite being linked to a host of clubs, including the St George Illawarra Dragons - where the length of contract was the major sticking point - the North Queensland Cowboys, Dolphins and Canterbury Bulldogs, he is still yet to confirm his future.

The prop, who was named Parramatta's player of the year despite having his worst stastical campaign since he joined the club, has now been linked to the Gold Coast Titans according to a News Corp report.

It's understood that, because the prop has already received a payout from the final year of his deal at the Eels, he would only need to be paid around $500,000 for the 2025 season under the NRL's salary cap.

It's believed the Titans are working on a way to make that a reality and could well do so with some cash left up their sleeve.

Des Hasler is believed to want to add more depth to his middle third for next season in a move that will see Campbell-Gillard join Queensland representative duo Moeaki Fotuaika and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who will be fit to play in Round 1 after recovering from an ACL injury.

Thus far, Carter Gordon - a former rugby union player who is set to slot into the halves for 2025 - is their only official signing.

Campbell-Gillard has played 11 Tests and 3 State of Origins throughout his glittering career.