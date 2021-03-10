Melbourne Storm legend has officially called time on his storied 430-game NRL career.

The Storm confirmed in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that the 37-year old has retired.

“Cameron Smith has today announced his retirement from professional rugby league,” the statement reads.

“Cam is not only among the most decorated players the game has ever seen, he made an immeasurable contribution to our club on and off the field, and his legacy will be remembered in Melbourne forever.”

pic.twitter.com/iEqxelnvQA — Melbourne Storm 🏆 (@storm) March 10, 2021

Smith was today honoured at the Storm’s AAMI Park base with a statue alongside fellow club great Billy Slater where he finally revealed his decision.

“In my head it was probably about a week ago,” Smith said.

“The unveiling of the statue was today and I knew I was going to be in Melbourne so it ws the perfect opportunity to announce my decision seeing as this was where I – and Billy – started our career right here in Olympic Park in 2002.

“This is where I wanted to officially end it as well. And I had the opportunity to stand next to my good friend Billy too when I announced it.”

Regarded as one of the greatest rugby league players of all time, Smith has captained Queensland at State of Origin level, the Australian Kangaroos and the Storm to numerous victories.

It ends months of speculation as rumours swirled about his future all off-season.

There were talks Smith could extend his career into a 19th season at the Titans or Broncos as he weighed up retirement or playing on at the Storm.

Originally set to make a call on his future by Christmas, Smith delayed his decision and kept the NRL world on the edge of its seat.

Smith’s last game was the Storm’s 2020 grand final triumph over Penrith – his third premiership with the club.

In total he we won five grand finals and seven minor premierships, but the Storm were stripped of their 2007 and 2009 titles as well as their minor premierships in 2006, 2007 and 2008 due to the infamous salary cap scandal.

Smith has also lifted three World Club Challenge titles, two World Cup trophies and departs the game with an astonishing 72 per cent win rate in the NRL.

“I spent a few month in Queensland with the family and had a really good opportunity with my thoughts to think whether to play on or not play on,” he said.

“For me I look back at my career and found that I was very fortunate to be part of such a wonderful organisation filled with many great footballers and people as well.

“It felt like the right time to finish, on the back of what was a very successful season last year, albeit a very different season being away from home. Everyone knows we didn’t get an opportunity to play at home in Melbourne in front of home fans.

“So I couldn’t ask for more than finishing with the club that I played with for my whole career. I was wrestling with the idea for quite some time and that’s why it took so long.

“I spoke to a handful of people that are quite close to me throughout last year while the season was still on and then in the weeks after the season had finished, people like Billy, I was trying to talk with them on not only my situation but also pick their brain of how they came to the conclusion that it was the time to end their professional career.

“I had to wrestle with that decision because that’s what made it most difficult. At the end of last year, winning the premiership, I still felt good within myself physically and mentally and felt my form was still good enough to play in the NRL, but at the end of the once I’d spent good quality time with my family up in Queensland, I knew that was the right time to finish. “It just gives me the opportunity now to enjoy what is the next phase of my life.”