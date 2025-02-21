Few NRL players in history hold as much influence and superstar status as Storm legend Cameron Smith.

That is why, when the all-time points-scoring talks, the rugby league community listens.

Smith recently attended an event in Papua New Guinea, celebrating the country's acceptance into the NRL for 2028. The former Maroons captain spent time meeting with government and PNG rugby league officials, offering guidance and support in ensuring the side's success for years to come.

While most rugby league fans are stoked for PNG's transition into the big leagues, many have had their doubts about whether the country will be able to sustain excellence for the foreseeable future.

Smith, on the other hand, was pleasingly surprised to see how impressive the country's plans and structures were, assuring the legend that the country would do well in the NRL.

"To be a successful rugby league club you need to build from the bottom upwards and have the right structures in place at all levels," Smith said, per nrl.com.au.

"That means creating a pathways system to maximise the potential of your playing depth, as well as creating great relationships with government, sponsors, and the community so everyone is aligned with the same goals."

The three-time premiership winner knows what it takes to be successful in the NRL, and he assures footy fans that this PNG side will be able to live up to that.

“The key to any great club is the people within it, and I know everyone is focused on doing things the right way.

“You have tremendous support for the game in this country starting with your Prime Minister James Marape, who has been a game-changer in terms of working with Australian PM Anthony Albanese to make the dream of joining the NRL a reality.

“The love and passion for the game is obvious. Now with the support of Wapu Sonk, Andrew Hill and Stanley Hondina you have the right people who can put all the building blocks in place for success.

NRL Bid Chairman, Wapu Sonk, was grateful for Smith's guidance, crediting him as a major contributor to PNG's eventual debut.

“When you have someone of Cameron's experience, who has been a major part of some of the most successful teams of all time, offer advice on how to create a successful rugby league club, it is important to listen," Sonk admitted.

Andrew Hill, NRL Bid CEO, was ecstatic that Smith was able to visit PNG for himself. He knew how impressive the country's preparations were and felt that having the NRL legend see it for himself would be a major step in the right direction.

“Cam has been there and done it at every level of the game. He has led hugely successful teams, played under some of the greatest coaches and understands what it takes to create a successful club environment. Most importantly, he knows what sustained excellence looks like.

“With the support of people like Cameron Smith, we are confident that we are on the right path."

Hill vowed to make PNG a success in all facets, admitting he is passionate about making the country a powerhouse on and off the field.

“All of our planning at the moment is based on making sure that we put in place the best of everything.

“On and off the field we want PNG to be a world leader in standards and to be the preferred destination for players throughout the world."

Papua New Guinea is set to kick off their inaugural NRL season in 2028, and with supporters like Cameron Smith backing them, it's safe to say this side will be a threat before a ball is even kicked.