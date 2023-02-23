Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo has named rookie-recruit fullback Hayze Perham as the NRL's next breakout star.

Perham played his first game in Bulldogs colours last weekend against the Cronulla Sharks, appearing in the full 80 minutes. The week before the rookie represented the Maori All-Stars as the starting fullback.

Speaking to SEN 1170 Breakfast, Ciraldo named Perham as the player to watch this season, praising his pre-season work ethic.

"Hayze is a really good player, he actually come over to Penrith when I was there when he was 16 and he was the next big thing as a kid," the new head coach said.

"He did a really good job at the Warriors, was in a good system at Parramatta and came to the Bulldogs again looking for opportunity and he's probably been one of our best trainers in the pre-season."

Perham's journey begins at the Penrith Panthers before moving to the Warriors and the Eels across the past four seasons. Unfortunately, the youngster has failed to cement his spot in either team, appearing only 16 times.

Already utilised by Ciraldo in the pre-season, he was named the No.1 choice fullback for the Bulldogs earlier this month.

"He's really professional, he's a great communicator, very skilful, he probably hasn't been allowed to show that in the limited opportunities he's got in first grade so far but yeah he's going to be our fullback this year and we're all confident in him," he continued.

"He's brought a hell of a lot of professionalism to our team and a lot of belief as well so we're backing him and really excited about what he can do to help the others around him."