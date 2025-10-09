The NRL grand final of 2025 will go down as one of the greatest, with the Brisbane Broncos launching a dramatic comeback on the back of a Reece Walsh masterclass.

The champion fullback finished with a try, three try assists, 14 tackle busts and a whole host of other numbers that leap off the stats sheet.

He was rightly named the Clive Churchill Medalist, and it'll be a performance that will be remembered for years to come.

A performance where you almost needed "proof it happened".

Grand final night was also lit up by Teddy Swims during the pre-game entertainment, sponsored by Fujifilm's Instax.

The performance was made all the more remarkable by the fact Swims had cancelled a number of shows in the lead-up to the grand final due to a medical condition, only to play a number of hits, and an Australian classic, during his pre-game show which set the scene for Brisbane's unbelievable grand final performance against the Melbourne Storm, who lost their second straight decider.

In front of a crowd over 80,000, Swims partnered with the famous camera brand to ensure there was "proof it happened".

“What makes a Grand Final memorable isn't just the scoreboard,” Mary Georgievski, General Manager, Photo Imaging, Fujifilm Australia said of the performance.

“It's the crowd, the music, the feeling of being part of something bigger. instax™ lets you relive those priceless memories — proof that they really happened.”

The soft launch of the iconic brand's new camera will allow fans to ensure they have "proof it happened" for life's little moments, while it has also become part of a growing trend of the population utilising analog technology.

The advantage?

A physical, lasting memory, not just the digital version in your pocket.

Swims, speaking ahead of his performance, said it wasa 'huge honour' to perform on the night.

“Australia has always been a second home to me,” Swims said ahead of the performance.

“Every time I'm there, I'm overwhelmed by how welcoming the people are. To be part of such a huge night was a massive honour.”

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning the website may earn a commission from any revenue generated from this article.