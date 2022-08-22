He’s moved out of the NRL limelight but former Sharks, Dragons and Raiders centre Josh Dugan has become the focus of unwanted attention again after he was sent off after full-time for throwing a punch in a Woodbridge Cup bush footy game on the weekend.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Dugan was playing for the Orange United Warriors against Trundle in a heated semi-final at Trundle’s Berryman Oval. Though the Warriors won the contest 26-16, the melee started after a Trundle player took exception to Dugan running the ball dead on the final play of the game.

The disagreement led to some push and shove before both players upped the ante and took swings at each other. Dugan is now likely to miss the Warriors’ preliminary final showdown with Oberon next weekend.

Dugan joined the Warriors this year after announcing his retirement from the NRL. Though he was on a contract worth up to $850,000 a year at the Sharks, the club were said to have terminated the remainder of his deal after Dugan repeatedly breached the NRL’s Covid policies.

Dugan had told the Western Advocate earlier in the year that he hoped to inspire a new generation of footy players from the bush.

“For me personally, it’s about getting back in the community and helping out the Indigenous boys,” Dugan said at the time.

The 32-year-old played at every level of rugby league in Australia, representing the Kangaroos and New South Wales as well as playing 215 games at NRL level. He also represented the Indigenous All Stars twice.