Sam Burgess has declared his interest in coaching the proposed Perth-based NRL expansion team, confirming he's interested in the role despite being locked into a contract with Super League side Warrington until the end of 2026.

The former South Sydney enforcer turned head coach hasn't shied away from discussing his ambitions, saying he remains transparent with Warrington about long-term possibilities.

“It's a great opportunity and a job I've certainly spoken about. I'd be interested in it for sure,” Burgess said, speaking with AAP.

“I've got a job to do here, but there will always be things happening in the background and I'm pretty open with the club about everything.”

Though no formal negotiations have taken place, Burgess has strong support among Australian powerbrokers who view him as a magnetic figure capable of luring NRL, Super League and even rugby union talent to Western Australia.

He's already impressed in his first year at Warrington and previously served as an assistant at South Sydney, leaving behind a trail of leadership credentials and a reputation for cultural transformation.

The NRL will hold the licence for the new Perth Bears initially, with the franchise eventually governed by its own board, chairman and CEO.

Burgess would be entering a uniquely demanding role, launching a club from scratch in one of rugby league's most challenging frontiers. '

Burgess' long-time mentor Wayne Bennett was full of praise but also offered a blunt warning.

“Sam has got leadership qualities that are very rare in a lot of people. He is a strong leader. That is the number one priority to be a head coach, leadership,” Bennett said.

“But it's an extremely tough gig and it's not something I would recommend for anyone to take up. It sounds like a lot of fun but it can be a journey to nowhere.”

Nonetheless, Burgess remains upbeat.

“It's something I'd be really interested in and I feel I could make a total difference there, but for now I'm totally focused on Warrington,” he said.

The NRL's 18th team is scheduled to enter the competition in 2027, and while Brad Arthur's name has also been floated for the role, Burgess looms as a potentially transformative figure.