Sam Burgess has thrown his support behind the emerging Hybrid Rugby concept, backing the cross-code model as a genuine opportunity for the game and investing in the project himself.

The former NRL and Super League star believes a hybrid ruleset, blending elements of rugby league and union, could pave the way for future exhibition and international fixtures, with strong global appeal.

“It really works well, I like the concept,” Burgess told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I've played both codes and I know the crossover between the two.”

Hybrid Rugby organisers have already pitched a multi-million-dollar proposal to stage an international match later this year, with discussions ongoing across both codes.

The concept has also gained support from four-time premiership-winning Penrith coach Ivan Cleary, who has previously expressed interest in coaching a hybrid fixture.

Under the proposed rules, teams would operate under league laws in their own half before switching to union rules in attacking territory, designed to showcase athleticism and skill without favouring either code.

Burgess believes the concept could thrive on the international stage.

“At a high level, I think there's an appetite for a cross-code game,” he said.

“It would excite rugby league fans and rugby union fans across the globe.”

Hybrid Rugby is eyeing international matches within the next two years as momentum continues to build.