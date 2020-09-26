Canterbury veteran Kieran Foran has signed a one-year deal with Manly, with the new contract offering the option for a second season, per The Sydney Morning Herald’s Sarah Keoghan.

The 30-year-old rejected a one-year deal with the Bulldogs that would have seen him face a pay-cut close to 75% less than his $1.2 million-per-season contract that ended this year.

Both Newcastle and Manly were heavily invested in Foran’s services, with the veteran’s manager Sam Ayoub stating his delight with the move.

“I am very pleased for Kieran, as he has ended up ahead in many ways,” he said.

Foran will join former partner-in-crime Daly Cherry-Evans at the Sea Eagles, while youngster Josh Schuster could walk if the five-eighth is to take Manly’s No. 6 jersey.

Reports have suggested Foran could take on a new role at the Northern Beaches that would keep Schuster with the Sea Eagles, while hooker Danny Levi has been told he would not be a part off the club’s future.

Foran played 147 games with the Sea Eagles between 2009 and 2015.