A Canterbury Bulldogs utility has signed a contract extension with the club after being one of several off-contract players on the team's roster.

The Bulldogs confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, locking in a new one-year extension through to the end of 2026.

Able to play a variety of positions in the forwards and backline, Kurt Mann has been one of the Bulldogs' best since arriving from the Newcastle Knights and played a crucial role in helping them make the NRL finals series last year.

However, he missed out on competing in their Elimination Final against the Manly Sea Eagles after he sustained a broken collarbone at the backend of last season.

“Kurt has continually reinvented himself and his game with each coming year,” General Manager of Football Phil Gould said of his re-signing.

“On the football field he provides leadership, experience, creativity as well as versatility.

“He is the utmost professional and is a very popular and highly valued member of the squad.

“It is a great to see him re-commit to the Club.”

Remaining at the club until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season, he featured in 17 matches last season in which he scored two tries, made 31 tackle busts and 459 tackles, and averaged 90 running metres per match, playing in the lock position.

Before making the move to the Bulldogs, Mann spent two seasons with the Melbourne Storm (28 games), three with the St George Illawarra Dragons (60 games) and five with the Newcastle Knights (90 games).

Four matches short of his 200-game milestone, he also represented the U20s QLD Maroons team twice and has become one of the club leaders since Cameron Ciraldo took over the head coaching reigns.

Mann said Cameron Ciraldo's influence as coach was a big part of the reason he elected to remain at Belmore.

“I feel like this is the best footy I've played in my career,” he said.

“It just feels like I belong here. I feel like it's home for me.

“It's a real credit to ‘Ciro' and the program they have here at the Club."