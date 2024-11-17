The Canterbury Bulldogs are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a new deal for centre Bronson Xerri, but have also informed Terrell May they will not make an offer for the prop.

Xerri joined the club ahead of the 2024 campaign after spending four years out of the game for a drugs ban, but quickly locked down a spot in Cameron Ciraldo's starting side.

The 24-year-old, who excelled from the first moment he pulled on a blue and white jumper in the pre-season, held that form throughout the campaign and wound up playing 19 games for the blue and white.

The centre will head into 2025 as a walk up starter in Ciraldo's side given his form, and while he is off-contract at the end of the year, it's unlikely that he will test the open market despite being able to since November 1.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the finishing touches are being put on a new deal for Xerri, with thecentre to sign a likely two-year extension with the club.

That comes with the Bulldogs also believed to be leading the contenders for the signature of star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, who is off-contract at the Melbourne Storm and has been only offered a new deal on a significant pay cut.

May, who has been told by the Sydney Roosters that he is free to go, was thought of as a solid chance to join Canterbury, however, the publication are reporting that any chance of a deal being offered in his direction has been taken off the table with the club confirming that much to the prop's management.

Canterbury have been chasing forwards, but director of football Phil Gould has made it clear they will not be rushed into bringing the potentially wrong players to the club.

Canterbury aren't the only club who have been going after forwards, with the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers also heavily involved in that space in recent times.