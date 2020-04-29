With the NRL season likely to run until the first week of October, it likely rules Stimson out for the rest of the season.

“After suffering a tear to the front of his shoulder joint during the club’s round two clash with the North Queensland Cowboys, Joe Stimson underwent an anterior shoulder reconstruction yesterday and will have the second stage of surgery in two weeks. The 24-year old will be sidelined for five to six months,” the statement read.”

The Bulldogs also provided updates on injured duo Kieran Foran and Chris Smith.

“Kieran Foran is progressing well and will begin non-contact skills on May 4. The 29-year old will see the surgeon at the six-month mark to reassess.

“Meanwhile, Chris Smith is still six weeks away from returning to full training after complications following a MCL reconstruction due to a knee injury he suffered in the ALL Stars match at the start of the season.”